Vanke battle peers into shadows of China banks' risky lending

* Baoneng embroiled in hostile takeover bid for Vanke
* Baoneng used $3.9 bln of shadow loan products for Vanke
stake
* Banks use such off-balance sheet products to get higher
returns
* Banks increasingly exposed to stocks through such AMP
products
* JPMorgan estimates AMP funds at 32 trillion yuan at
end-March
By Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 25 The takeover tussle
embroiling top Chinese developer China Vanke has
unveiled how local banks are increasingly exposed to highly
volatile domestic stock markets through risky shadow lending
products that mask their worsening asset quality.
In their hunt for higher investment returns in a slowing
economy and to offset the impact of rising bad loans, Chinese
banks are putting their depositors' money into so-called asset
management plans (AMPs), products set up for the purpose of
lending to companies and backed by shares as collateral.
Baoneng Group, which is attempting a hostile takeover of
Vanke, used 26 billion yuan ($3.9 billion) of such instruments
from about half a dozen banks - including traditionally cautious
China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) - to partly
finance buying 25 percent of the property developer.
CCB declined to comment.
While there is no official data on banks' overall exposure
to shares through shadow lending channels, JPMorgan estimated
that AMP funds stood at 32 trillion yuan at the end of March,
double a year earlier.
Although not illegal, banks growing use of such
shadow-lending techniques, which often make use of opaque
instruments known in China as wealth management products (WMPs),
could be sacrificing proper risk management in the pursuit of
profit.
"The whole nature of WMPs and AMPs is that it's a murky
area. There is a degree of regulatory arbitrage there and it's
clearly a way for (the banks) to get around the prudential
rules," said Jack Yuan, associate director at Fitch Ratings.
"It's concerning that the scale of this sort of activity is
widening, and there is no effective regulation around this."
In almost all cases, shadow lending is kept off the banks'
balance sheets, making it difficult to gauge the true extent of
the banks' exposure to this form of fund raising or lending -
which is of particular concern as Chinese commercial banks' loan
defaults are at their highest since the global financial crisis
in 2009.
More broadly, debt levels in the country are mounting, with
the overall level of private, corporate and government debt
reaching 250 percent of the country's economic output last year.
People familiar with the matter said the banks involved in
the Baoneng AMPs have been promised a return of as high as 7.5
percent, compared with China's 10-year treasury bond yield of
2.8 percent.
CONTAGION RISKS
Most of the AMPs that invest in shares have some
risk-control provisions in the contract that triggers
liquidation of the stocks if they fall below a pre-agreed
threshold, industry analysts said.
However, what makes it risky for the banks is that in most
cases they don't have a clear understanding of the financial
health and existing leverage of the borrower company behind the
AMPs.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission did not immeidately
respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, the
regulator urged banks to elevate risk management to a "more
prominent" place and take measures to rein in the rapid rise of
non-performing loans.
Some banks also float their own AMPs, raising money from
retail investors lured by the prospects of high yields. The
funds generated through these AMPs are then used to invest in
shares, real estate and other assets, analysts said.
Chinese banks also sell WMPs to clients, one of the biggest
sources of shadow banking activities, and in some cases those
funds are also used to invest in shares directly or through
AMPs, they said.
Schemes such as the AMPs and WMPs, with little regulatory
oversight or transparency in the way they operate, are difficult
to turn into cash in a downturn since they lack a secondary
market and can in turn be highly leveraged.
So if investment bets through these schemes go bad, it would
not only add to the investing banks' bad loans but also create
contagion risks for banks that finance that investment, analysts
said.
"As the scale of these entire products becomes larger and
larger, it would be harder and harder for the banks to manage
the risks it can trigger," said an industry tracker, who
declined to be named.
($1 = 6.6719 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lisa Jucca and
Will Waterman)