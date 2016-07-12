UPDATE 2-Vanke in talks with Blackstone to buy property firms for $1.9 bln

* Disclosure is response to criticism of Shenzhen Metro deal
* Director who abstained from deal vote is employed by
Blackstone
* Vanke plans to pay just under a third of the acquisition
price
By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, July 12 China Vanke Co Ltd
and its partners are in talks with Blackstone Group LP
and third parties to buy property firms for 12.9 billion yuan
($1.9 billion), the Chinese developer said on Tuesday.
The disclosure by Vanke came after its second-biggest
shareholder, China Resources, criticized the board's approval of
a white knight deal with Shenzhen Metro as being invalid because
one director had abstained from voting.
The independent director, Zhang Liping, is employed by
Blackstone and abstained as he thought approval of the Shenzhen
Metro deal might affect talks with the U.S. firm, Vanke has
said, adding that this was within company rules.
Vanke is mired in a high-profile corporate power struggle.
Fearing a hostile takeover bid by its biggest shareholder,
financial conglomerate Baoneng, Vanke's management announced a
$6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group last month, which
would dilute the holdings of Baoneng and China Resources.
This month, Baoneng nudged up its stake after a setback in
its efforts to oust the property developer's board, further
fanning speculation of what would be a rare hostile bid for a
mainland Chinese company.
Vanke, China's largest listed property developer
said in a statement on Tuesday it would spend about 3.9 billion
yuan on the commercial property acquisitions but said financing
of the deal would not entail the issuance of any securities.
Vanke did not identify its partners, the commercial property
firms or the third parties that own the stakes with Blackstone.
Vanke representatives did not reply to requests for comment
while Blackstone was not immediately available for comment
outside of regular business hours.
The developer also said it has not entered into any legally
binding agreement regarding the deal, which was approved by its
board on June 21.
Late on Tuesday, Vanke issued a statement citing its major
shareholders - including Baoneng's unit Jushenghua, China
Resources and Shenzhen Metro - as saying media reports about the
developer becoming a state-controlled entity were inaccurate.
The media reports said Vanke, one of China's best known
private enterprises, would ultimately become state-controlled as
state-owned companies such as China Resources and Shenzhen Metro
would increase their stakes.
($1 = 6.6917 Chinese yuan)
