China Vanke plans to buy Shanghai office tower from Carlyle for $369 mln - Basis Point

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
HONG KONG Aug 26 China Vanke Co Ltd is seeking to buy Central Plaza in Shanghai from private equity firm Carlyle Group for around 2.46 billion yuan ($368.94 million), Basis Point reported on Friday, quoting sources.
Vanke, the residential property developer at the centre of a high-profile power struggle, is planning to buy through its wholly owned private equity arm V Capital Ltd, with a $194 million loan facility, sources told Basis Point.
China's top homebuilder will eventually hold only a 10 percent interest in the property after selling 90 percent to a third party, it said.
Vanke did not respond to an email seeking comment, while Carlyle declined to comment.
Central Plaza is a grade-A office tower in Shanghai's central business district Huangpu, opposite to the city's landmark Shanghai Grand Theatre.
Carlyle bought the building from Singapore-listed real estate fund Forterra Trust for $267 million in April 2013.
Meanwhile, Vanke is trying to fend off a hostile takeover by financial conglomerate Baoneng Group with a $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro. However, the deal was opposed by major shareholders as it will dilute their shareholding.
($1 = 6.6678 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carol Zhong at Basis Point; Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
