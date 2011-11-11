DEALTALK-China firms rush for cash as foreign listing uncertainty looms

* Overseas IPOs accelerated to beat new ownership rules

* Smaller Chinese companies seeking VC, PE funding

* Risk-takers might land bargains if IPO exit available

By Samuel Shen and Rachel Armstrong

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Chinese companies are looking to accelerate fundraising plans and brave torrid market conditions to ensure they secure more capital ahead of any crackdown on foreign investment rules.

Growing concerns that the authorities are set to bring in regulation on the use of variable interest entities (VIEs) means companies using the structure are trying to go public or secure private equity investments before any new rules are enacted.

"There has been a growing sense of policy risks, so we need to raise money as soon as possible," said Kyle Zheng, chief executive of E-commerce company, Keduo Media.

Zheng's company, backed by venture capitalists BlueRun Ventures and Northern Light, has just secured a second round of funding worth several dozen million dollars.

"Once we grow big enough, there's nothing to fear about any changes in VIE policies," he added.

Daily deals website Lashou 's planned offering on Nasdaq was set to be the first public test of market appetite for VIEs since concerns about the structure arose in September. However, it just postponed its IPO due to "corporate developments".

Sources close to the deal say the delay is unrelated to VIE issues, but the hold-up is likely to frustrate its peers who were eyeing its listing as a litmus test of investor sentiment towards the structures.

"There are desperate companies that are burning through their cash and so all eyes are on Lashou," said Stephanie Hui, a partner in the merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs , before the delay was announced.

Concerns about VIEs have come into focus recently after a number of companies using them ran into disputes about the structure.

Lawyers say other companies are hoping to list soon in the expectation that any new rules on VIEs will allow listed companies using the structure to be grandfathered.

"The rumours of possible upcoming regulation of VIEs has had the effect of causing some companies seeking overseas IPOs to accelerate their listing timetables," said Alan Seem, a partner at Shearman and Sterling in Beijing.

Nasdaq executive Bruce Aust told Reuters last month that they are still expecting another three or four Chinese companies to list this year despite the volatility in global markets. .

STILL VIE-ABLE?

VIEs are used to circumvent rules on foreign ownership in restricted sectors like the Internet by giving off-shore investors control over onshore enterprises via a series of contracts rather than equity ownership.

They are used by about 42 percent of the Chinese companies listed in the United States, according to researchers at Peking University. Examples include Baidu and Sina.

China's Ministry of Commerce said in September it was considering new regulations for VIEs, while a leaked paper written by the China Securities Regulatory Commission called for tighter supervision of overseas-listed companies.

"This paper increased the awareness of the vulnerability of the VIE structure," said Frank Tang, CEO of Fountainvest Partners at a conference in Hong Kong. "We would be hesitant to do VIE deals," he added.

NINE MONTHS TO GO

That growing sense of unease among investors about the VIE structure is pushing smaller Chinese companies to try to secure funding from private equity or venture capitalists before the situation grows more uncertain.

Lawyers say any new laws would be unlikely to come into force until the second half of 2012. That means many companies who use the structure and want to list overseas or raise more capital from foreign funds feel they have around a nine-month window to do so.

"We hope to raise more money," said Chen Ge, founder and CEO of Top100.cn, a Chinese digital music website backed by Google and retired NBA basketball star, Yao Ming.

The VIE issue "would have an impact on our fundraising. For existing investors, there's not much to be done, but those new VC (venture capital), PE investors are asking themselves: 'what shall we do now?'"

For investors willing to take the risk, the VIE fear factor means they could land themselves a bargain.

"There may be more opportunities for investors who are willing to take this risk," said Shearman and Sterling's Seem. "Investment opportunities where funds feel they can potentially have an exit through an IPO within the next eight to nine months might still be appealing, even where there is a VIE structure in place." (Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)