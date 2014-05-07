UPDATE 3-China condemns Vietnamese 'harassment' of ship in disputed waters

* China warns Vietnam against interfering with oil rig
* United States urges caution in China/Vietnam dispute
* Both countries claim waters where structure located
* China moves causing alarm among smaller regional players
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, May 6 China has warned Vietnam not to
disturb activities of Chinese companies operating near disputed
islands in the South China Sea, after Hanoi condemned as illegal
the movement of a giant Chinese oil rig into what it says is its
territorial water.
The United States on Tuesday sharply criticized the movement
of the deep sea oil rig, calling it "provocative and unhelpful
to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region".
The relocation of the oil rig by China's state-run oil
company is the latest show of Beijing's growing assertiveness,
which is raising alarm among smaller countries in the region.
China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi told Vietnam's deputy
prime minister and foreign minister, Pham Binh Minh, that
Chinese firms operating in the Paracel Islands, which the
Chinese call the Xisha Islands, are within the mandate of
China's sovereignty and should not be subject to interference,
according to a statement posted on the Chinese foreign
ministry's website late on Tuesday.
Vietnamese harassment of Chinese companies conducting normal
activities violated China's sovereignty and administration
rights, Yang, the country's top diplomat, said in a telephone
call to Minh.
The incident came days after U.S. President Barack Obama
visited Asia to underline his commitment to allies there,
including Japan and the Philippines who are themselves locked in
territorial disputes with China.
Obama, promoting a strategic "pivot" toward the Asia-Pacific
region, also visited South Korea and Malaysia, but not China.
Daniel Russel, Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for East
Asian and Pacific Affairs, said the United States was looking
into the oil rig matter, but urged caution from all sides.
"We believe that it is critically important for each of the
claimant countries to exercise care and restraint," he told
Reuters during a visit to Hong Kong ahead of a previously
scheduled trip to Hanoi on Wednesday.
"The global economy is too fragile and regional stability is
too important to be put at risk over short term economic
advantage."
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. It also has a separate
maritime dispute with Japan.
EXCLUSION ZONE
Its claims coincide with growing diplomatic and military
influence in the region and have raised fears of possible
conflict.
The Maritime Safety Administration of China (MSAC) announced
on its website on Saturday that all vessels should keep one mile
(1.6 km) away from the rig, called the Haiyang Shiyou 981. It
expanded that to three miles on Monday.
The $1 billion rig is owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil
company and it had been drilling south of Hong Kong.
On Sunday, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry spokesman objected to
the Chinese announcement, saying the coordinates of the oil rig
put it in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and on its
continental shelf, about 120 nautical miles off its coast.
The spokesman, Le Hai Binh, said in a statement Vietnam
"resolutely opposed" the Chinese company's drilling.
But, like other Asian nations involved in territorial
disputes with China, Vietnam appears to have limited options
when dealing with the emerging superpower.
The Philippines said last month that the United States had a
treaty obligation to help in case of an attack on its territory
or armed forces in the South China Sea, although Obama did not
say categorically that Washington would do so.
In 1992, Vietnam sent naval vessels into an area where China
signed a contract with a U.S. firm to develop oil and gas in
what it said were its waters.
"From 1992 until now, I haven't seen any action from Vietnam
stronger than that," said a Vietnamese academic who specializes
in South China Sea affairs.
"...My guess is either this action from China is to send a
message to the United States after Obama's Asia visit, or to
direct the community to this topic to distract them from the
terror in Xinjiang."
China's nervousness about Islamist militancy has grown since
a car burst into flames on the edge of Beijing's Tiananmen
Square in October and 29 people were stabbed to death in March
in the southwestern city of Kunming.
The government blamed militants from the far-western region
of Xinjiang for both attacks.
OIL RIG A "DANGEROUS SCENARIO"
China routinely sends patrols into the South China Sea,
mostly involving the coast guard and civilian maritime
protection force rather than the navy.
But the positioning of such a large structure in disputed
waters was seen by some analysts as a significant escalation in
the dispute.
Singapore-based South China Sea expert Ian Storey said the
rig movement risked a "potentially very dangerous scenario".
"There have been standoffs with survey ships in the past,
but this is something new," said Storey of the Institute of
South East Asian Studies.
"There's been a great deal of speculation about how China
would use this expensive new rig and it seems we now have the
answer. It puts Vietnam in a very difficult position.
"They will have to respond to a challenge to their
sovereignty, and when they do, China will be sure to make a
counter move, so we are in a situation where a potentially very
dangerous scenario could unfold."
China's Global Times, an influential tabloid published by
the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, wrote in
an editorial on Tuesday that China should show a "firm attitude"
towards Vietnam.
"China follows a moderate policy. But no country can always
show a smiling face to the world. China shouldn't be angered
easily, but if its interests are infringed upon, a strong
retaliatory move should be expected," it said.
(Additional reporting Nguyen Phuong Linh in Hano Ben Blanchard
in Beijing and Gabriel Wildau in Shanghai; Writing by Nick
Macfie; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Michael Perry)