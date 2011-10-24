Chinese city launches inspections after Wal-Mart closures

CHONGQING, China Oct 24 The Chinese city of Chongqing said on Monday it will launch a three-month food-safety inspection programme in the wake of an investigation that led local authorities to order the two-week closure of all of Wal-Mart's stores in the sprawling metropolis.

Inspectors from the Chongqing bureau of the Administration for Industry and Commerce will visit large-scale supermarkets, including the 13 Wal-Mart stores that are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, to protect consumers and bolster a safe food environment, bureau spokesman Zhao Jia said.

The Administration for Industry and Commerce took the unprecedented action of shutting down all Wal-Mart stores in Chongqing on Oct. 9 for a fortnight after determining that the world's largest retailer had been selling ordinary pork as organic pork for at least 20 months. It also fined Wal-Mart 2.69 million yuan ($423,000).

That violation came after 20 other citations of Wal-Mart since 2006 because of food and other products falling short of standards or being sold beyond their expiration dates.

The bureau will continue spot checks permanently at hypermarkets in Chongqing, including those run by France's Carrefour and Germany's Metro AG as well as Chinese competitors, and also set up a computerised monitoring system to allow tracking of foodstuff from producer to retailer, Zhao said in an interview at his office.

"These measures are to strengthen supervision so that the situation cannot be repeated," Zhao said.

Wal-Mart stores across Chongqing have been cited for selling dairy products, sweet drinks and duck meat past their sell-by dates as well as substandard television sets, washing machines and women's clothing, according to Zhao.

The company's Asia chief executive, Scott Price, visited Chongqing on Friday to meet Mayor Huang Qifan and apologise for the violations, Zhao said.

Wal-Mart Asia spokesman Anthony Rose confirmed the visit by Price and said it was an accurate description of the meeting.

"We have said we are sorry for the situation," Rose said by telephone.

The store closures come at a significant cost to Wal-Mart, both in terms of lost revenue and negative publicity in Chinese media.

Wal-Mart has said that it has spent the spent the past two weeks in an intensive internal reform program.

Price described some of the measures the retailer is taking to Chongqing's mayor, and city officials have visited Wal-Mart stores to observe staff training, Rose said.

Adding to his job as head of Wal-Mart Asia, Price became acting CEO of Wal-Mart China when then CEO Ed Chan resigned for what Wal-Mart described as personal reasons last week, along with the head of Wal-Mart China's human resources. (Editing by Robert Birsel)