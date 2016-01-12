版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 11:15 BJT

China's Dalian Wanda plans IPO for combined Legendary, Wanda movie production unit

BEIJING Jan 12 China's property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group plans to pair newly acquired Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment with its in-house film production unit and seek a stock market listing for the packaged operations, Wanda's chairman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wang Jianlin did not specify a timetable for an initial public offering listing, nor say where it would occur.

Wanda said earlier on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment for about $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐