China's Western Sec gets nod from regulator for IPO

SHANGHAI Oct 24 Chinese brokerage Western
Securities Co has obtained approval from the securities
regulator to conduct an initial public offering.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gave the
green light after reviewing the IPO application on Monday,
according to a statement posted on CSRC's website. There were
no details on where the listing would take place.
Headquartered in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province, Western
Securities is making another attempt to list on the local stock
market after failing in 2010.
The brokerage, which has a fund management joint venture
with Bank of New York Mellon Corp , plans to sell 200
million shares in the IPO, according to a draft prospectus.
The company, ranked 44th in the industry by assets, did not
provide a fundraising target but the company was reported to be
aiming to raise just 1 billion yuan ($157 million) from the
offering.
China Merchants Securities Co is sponsor and lead
underwriter of the deal.
($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan)
