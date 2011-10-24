China's Western Sec gets nod from regulator for IPO

SHANGHAI Oct 24 Chinese brokerage Western Securities Co has obtained approval from the securities regulator to conduct an initial public offering.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gave the green light after reviewing the IPO application on Monday, according to a statement posted on CSRC's website. There were no details on where the listing would take place.

Headquartered in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province, Western Securities is making another attempt to list on the local stock market after failing in 2010.

The brokerage, which has a fund management joint venture with Bank of New York Mellon Corp , plans to sell 200 million shares in the IPO, according to a draft prospectus.

The company, ranked 44th in the industry by assets, did not provide a fundraising target but the company was reported to be aiming to raise just 1 billion yuan ($157 million) from the offering.

China Merchants Securities Co is sponsor and lead underwriter of the deal. ($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)