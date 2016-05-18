Chinese white goods makers eye global brands for market share and premium cache

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 18 When Chinese white goods giant
Haier Group bought a 20 percent stake in Fisher & Paykel
Appliances in 2009, the heavily-indebted New Zealand company was
at the mercy of its banks, hit by a depressed housing market and
an ill-timed factory relocation overseas.
Its full acquisition three years later not only helped keep
Fisher & Paykel afloat, but also put privately-owned Haier in
control of one-fifth of Australia's markets for fridges, washing
machines and dishwashers, up from less than 5 percent in 2010.
Rivals such as Electrolux AB and LG Electronics Inc
lost market share in various kinds of products
during the period, according to data from Euromonitor.
Haier's advance in Australia, largely fueled by its own deep
pockets, may be an indication of how it could stir up the U.S.
market after its deal to buy General Electric Co's
appliance business for $5.4 billion in January.
Under Haier control, Fisher & Paykel has been able to do
large product launches and its research and development budget
has increased, Carnegie Investment Bank said in a recent note.
Carnegie said it expected Haier will use the same strategy in
the U.S. market. The group's global R&D spending jumped to 3.05
billion yuan (467 million) in 2015, a rise of 53 percent since
2012.
Qingdao Haier Co Ltd, the publicly traded core
subsidiary of the Chinese group, has spent 9.7 billion yuan
since 2011 in acquiring home appliance assets, according to its
annual report.
WEAK SPOT
Haier is not alone. Major Chinese white goods makers such as
Hisense Electric Co Ltd and Midea Group Co Ltd
, have been on an overseas spending spree this year,
as they seek to snap up foreign brands to tap faster-growing
markets as growth slows at home.
"Access to other markets helps them find new sources of
growth as the domestic market slows," said James Roy, associate
principal of Shanghai-based China Market Research Group.
"It's also an opportunity to gain additional know-how to
succeed in China, where competition is becoming fairly intense."
For rivals such as Whirlpool Corp, Electrolux, LG
and Samsung Electronics - some of the biggest names
it will come up against in the United States - one aspect of
Haier's rise in Australia will give some cause for comfort.
Despite integration of their sales, logistics and customer
care operations, the deal has yet to lead to larger market share
gains for Haier's own brand, highlighting challenges the group
faces as it seeks to build market share in the mid-tier segment
of the market.
"The high-end market is the weak spot for Chinese home
appliance makers," said Juliette Liu, analyst at Yuanta Research
in Taipei.
A search on Australian home appliance retailer The Good Guys
has Fisher & Paykel on the top line of its listed brands, while
Haier's own brand is nowhere to be seen. Haier did not respond
to a request for comment about its strategy in Australia.
"There have not been any questions about that brand," said
Mitch Konno, assistant store manager at a Sydney outlet of
privately-owned whitegoods chain Bing Lee, which carries Fisher
& Paykel products but not Haier.
"Fisher & Paykel is the more well known brand and I don't
think consumers know they're the same company," added Konno.
A Sydney outlet of The Good Guys was displaying just one
Haier clothes washer among the 50 different machines it was
trying to sell during a recent visit by a Reuters reporter.
Floor staff for the company said they were not permitted to
comment.
M&A BOOM
China's top domestic players, including Haier, Hisense,
Midea, Gree Electric Appliances Inc and Joyoung Co
Ltd opened their wallets to fund this overseas push.
Since the start of 2014, they spent over $31 billion on
deals, a nearly six-fold increase from the $5.4 billion recorded
between 2010 and 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. Latest
deals include Midea's $473 million purchase of Toshiba's
white goods business, and Hisense's acquisition of
Sharp Corp's TV factory in Mexico. On Wednesday, Midea
said it had offered to buy German industrial robots maker Kuka
AG in a deal that values Kuka at around 4.5 billion
euros.
More deals are likely to follow, as some global players exit
the market amid growing competition from the low-cost Chinese
manufacturers, who are also under pressure from the government
in Beijing to improve product quality and standards.
"We will aggressively look for and capture M&A opportunities
that may arise globally, in a bid to further enhance our global
competitiveness," said Jiang Peng, a spokesman for Midea.
And their solid profit generation ability will help Chinese
firms lead further consolidation. Midea logged an operating
profit margin of 13.8 percent in 2015, and Haier posted a margin
of 7.2 percent, higher than Electrolux's 2.2 percent and
Whirlpool's 6.2 percent, according to CLSA and company reports.
($1 = 6.5346 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Matthew
Miller in BEIJING; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miyoung
Kim and Martin Howell)