UPDATE 3-China loses trade dispute over rare earth exports

(New throughout, adds background, comment from EU Trade
Commissioner De Gucht, details on companies affected)
By Tom Miles and Krista Hughes
GENEVA/WASHINGTON, March 26 China has lost a
dispute at the World Trade Organization over limits on rare
earth and metals exports, handing Europe and the United States a
victory over what they see as Beijing's unfair trade practices.
"Today's ruling by the WTO on rare earth shows that no one
country can hoard its raw materials from the global market place
at the expense of its other WTO partners," said EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht.
China produces more than 90 percent of the world's rare
earths, key elements in defence industry components and modern
technology from iPhones and disk drives to wind turbines.
China imposed strict rare earth export quotas in 2010,
saying it was trying to curtail pollution and preserve
resources.
Prices of the prized commodities soared by hundreds of
percent, and the United States, European Union and Japan
complained that the export restrictions gave Chinese companies
an unfair competitive edge. China said limits on exports of rare
earths, as well as the metals tungsten and molybdenum, were
needed to prevent over-mining.
Any of the parties in the case can appeal within 60 days.
The United States said the export limits allowed China to
artificially increase world prices for raw materials crucial to
make products like hybrid car batteries, wind turbines and
energy-efficient lighting, while artificially lowering prices
for Chinese producers.
"China's decision to promote its own industry and
discriminate against U.S. companies has caused U.S.
manufacturers to pay as much as three times more than what their
Chinese competitors pay for the exact same rare earths," U.S.
Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement.
RARE EARTH INDUSTRIES
Demand for rare earths comes from a variety of industries.
General Electric uses rare earths in wind turbines.
Toyota and Nissan use them for their hybrid
and electric cars, while Blackberry and Apple
need them for smartphones and tablet computers. The USTR cites
estimates that industries using rare earths contribute more than
$300 billion to the U.S. economy.
Shares of companies mining or exploring for new sources of
rare earths soared in 2010 on speculation that China's crackdown
could boost demand for alternative sources, but a slump in
prices recently as new supply has come on board from Australia
has weighed on earnings of producers like Molycorp Inc.
China had been widely expected to lose the case, after a
successful challenge two years ago to China's export restraints
on a different set of raw materials used in the steel, aluminum,
and chemicals industries, including bauxite and magnesium.
China's Ministry of Commerce said the head of its treaty and
law department welcomed the WTO's recognition of its efforts to
conserve resources and protect the environment, but regretted
that the panel found China's export duties, quotas, and quota
administration breached WTO rules.
"China believes that these regulatory measures are perfectly
consistent with the objective of sustainable development
promoted by the WTO," it said in a statement, adding that China
was currently assessing the WTO report.
The European Commission said no-one disputed China's right
to put in place environmental and conservation policies.
"However, as unequivocally confirmed by the WTO panel, the
sovereign right of a country over its natural resources does not
allow it to control international markets or the global
distribution of raw materials," the European Commission said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Krista Hughes; Additional reporting
by Robin Emmott in Brussels; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Chizu
Nomiyama and David Gregorio)