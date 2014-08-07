China's appeal fails to overturn WTO rare earths ruling

GENEVA Aug 7 China has lost its appeal at the
World Trade Organization in a case brought by the United States,
the European Union and Japan to challenge China's restrictions
on rare earths exports, according to a WTO Appellate Body ruling
published on Thursday.
"...China has not demonstrated that the export quotas that
China applies to various forms of rare earths, tungsten and
molybdenum by virtue of the series of measures at issue are
justified...," the document's conclusion said.
