China's Xiaomi misses 2015 handset shipment target as competition bites

BEIJING/HONG KONG Jan 15 Smartphone maker
Xiaomi Inc said on Friday it had shipped more than 70
million handsets in 2015, undershooting its own target and
casting doubts about the growth prospects of China's most
valuable tech startup in a cut-throat market.
The figure was announced in a photo featuring Xiaomi
President Lin Bin which was posted on the company's microblog
with the banner: "2015 Xiaomi cellphone shipments: Over 70
million!"
Xiaomi had estimated total annual sales of 80-100 million,
but then in July reported semi-annual sales that for the first
time were lower than the previous six months, with analysts
saying its main domestic market was rapidly becoming saturated.
A spokeswoman for the company once pipped as Apple Inc's
biggest rival in China declined to say why sales had missed the
target, adding that the 70 million figure "puts us as the top
smartphone manufacturer in China in terms of market share for
the year of 2015".
Xiaomi, however, is facing stiff competition from more
established firms such as Lenovo Group and Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd at home and its plans to expand abroad in
emerging markets such as India and Brazil have hit intellectual
property hurdles.
Executives have also acknowledged that the five-year old
startup's thin portfolio is a major weakness, and the company
has avoided entering markets with strong IP law enforcement. The
company has put its market value at $45 billion.
"For Xiaomi, the smartphone is still its biggest product
line and generates around 90 percent of their revenue," said
tech analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research.
Xiaomi's annual sales growth for the year was now 14.5
percent, he said, still above the average overall annual market
growth rate of 12 percent. Shah forecast 2016 growth at 16
percent, based on expectations that Xiaomi will start sales in
the United States, Latin America and eastern Europe.
Independent tech analyst Ben Thomson of Statechery said the
declining sales cast doubts about the company's business model
of making inexpensive smartphones and tablets in the long term.
"The company is not only overvalued but also faces
increasingly fundamental questions about the long-term viability
of its business," Thompson wrote in a research note this week.
Xiaomi was the world's fifth-largest smartphone maker by
shipments in the third quarter, market researchers IDC said,
behind Samsung Electronics Co, Apple Inc,
Huawei and Lenovo. A year earlier, it was in third place.
