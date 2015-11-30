Michael Bloomberg to chair group to establish yuan clearing in U.S.

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 30 Former New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg will chair a group that will push to establish
a clearing hub for China's renminbi currency in the United
States, the group said on Monday.
The move comes as the International Monetary Fund plans to
announce that the renminbi, or yuan, will be added to its
reserve currency basket, an acknowledgment of the nation's
importance as a world economy. Its weight in the index is
unclear.
In August of this year, the yuan ranked fourth in terms of
world payments, with about 2.8 percent of transactions, an area
where the dollar and euro are most dominant. Sterling ranks
third, according to global transaction services company SWIFT.
The group said enabling renminbi-denominated transactions to
be cleared in the United States would improve U.S. companies'
competitiveness. Currently, financial transactions in yuan
cannot be settled in the United States, so such transactions
need to be handled by overseas firms.
"Advancing a mechanism to trade the Chinese currency in the
United States will improve the competitiveness of U.S.
companies, while furthering America's financial sector and
economy. I'm very pleased to lead this new group and help move
this along," Bloomberg said in a statement.
The working group includes former Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Schapiro as vice-chair, U.S. Chamber of
Commerce President and Chief Executive Thomas Donohue and former
U.S. Treasury secretaries Timothy Geithner and Henry Paulson.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)