China c. bank authorises Bank of China New York branch to be yuan clearing bank

BEIJING, Sept 21 China's central bank said it has authorised Bank of China's New York branch to be a renminbi clearing bank in the United States.

The People's Bank of China posted the statement on its website on Wednesday but provided no further details. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

