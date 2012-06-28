UPDATE 3-China to experiment with freer yuan in Shenzhen financial zone

* Shenzhen move a step in steady opening of capital account

* No details on convertibility plan, news conference Friday

* Shenzhen financial zone project due for completion in 2020

By Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, June 28 China took another step towards a more freely traded yuan on Thursday, announcing plans for a test zone for the currency's convertibility in Shenzhen, the same city that first tried out China's broader economic reforms some 30 years ago.

An experiment to boost two-way yuan flows between Hong Kong and a $45 billion "mini-Hong Kong" economic zone planned just across the border will put in place another small but key mechanism to eventually open up China's tightly controlled capital account, economists involved in the plan said.

The baby step marks further progress in China's cautious but broad drive for financial reform, which aims to make the yuan freely convertible as early as 2015 and, further down the road, a global currency on par with the dollar.

The Qianhai Economic Zone is still a barren stretch of reclaimed land not due for completion until 2020, but it adds to a growing list of initiatives driven by Beijing's stated goal of moving towards capital account convertibility.

A news conference by China's economic planning agency in Hong Kong on Friday is expected to give more details of the project.

The plan would build on other efforts to increase yuan use overseas, including a trade settlement programme that has contributed to a thriving offshore yuan market in Hong Kong.

"This is a logical next step of the ongoing capital account opening and yuan internationalisation," said Wei Yao, China economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

"A lot of developments this year show that China is indeed sincerely committed to reforms and opening up."

BABY STEPS

By creating a specific corner of China buffered from the rest of the mainland to test out reforms, Beijing would be following a model it has used in the past, including the creation of Shenzhen as the country's first special economic zone in 1980 to try out broader reforms that were later rolled out across the country.

"(The government) will proactively conduct an experiment in exploring convertibility under the capital account in Shenzhen's Qianhai zone," Wang Zhongwei, deputy director of the Information Office of the State Council, the country's cabinet, told reporters in Hong Kong, one day ahead of a visit to the territory by Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Wang also repeated statements issued a day earlier through the Xinhua news agency that China would spur further development of Hong Kong's offshore yuan market as part of a new package of policies for the former British colony ahead the 15th anniversary of its return to China.

Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing Ltd, adding to this week's announcements on closer Hong Kong ties with the mainland, said on Thursday that it was forming a joint venture with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to develop financial products and services.

Some economists involved in the Qianhai project said the efforts to facilitate money flows to and from Hong Kong would include allowing companies in both places to borrow funds directly from banks across the border.

"This is something we'll only be experimenting with in Qianhai. And it is far from a full opening up of China's capital account," said Liu Dongmin, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing who helped to draft the Qianhai plan.

But he added that such moves to open channels for the flow of yuan back into China would be a key step in making the yuan a global currency.

Another economist at a top government think-tank involved in preparing the plan, who declined to be named, said the Qianhai project was a local-level financial innovation.

"We still don't have a timetable on full yuan convertibility," he said.

China has been steadily expanding the role played by Hong Kong in internationalising the yuan, but this has been constrained in part by limitations on bringing yuan held offshore back onto the mainland.

Beijing has taken several steps in recent months to gradually free up the flow of money in and out of the country.

Regulators in March extended to the whole country a pilot programme allowing companies in certain cities and provinces to settle trade in yuan, and have expanded a scheme that lets foreign institutional investors put money into China's capital markets.

Regulations on two-way flows of yuan between Hong Kong and the mainland have also been eased, allowing Chinese companies that issue "dim sum" offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong to repatriate and reinvest the proceeds as they see fit.

Policy makers have also widened the currency's onshore intraday trading band to 1 percent from 0.5 percent, increasing its sensitivity to market forces that move foreign currencies.