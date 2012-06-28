UPDATE 3-China to experiment with freer yuan in Shenzhen financial zone

* Shenzhen move a step in steady opening of capital account
* No details on convertibility plan, news conference Friday
* Shenzhen financial zone project due for completion in 2020
By Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, June 28 China took another step
towards a more freely traded yuan on Thursday, announcing plans
for a test zone for the currency's convertibility in Shenzhen,
the same city that first tried out China's broader economic
reforms some 30 years ago.
An experiment to boost two-way yuan flows between Hong Kong
and a $45 billion "mini-Hong Kong" economic zone planned just
across the border will put in place another small but key
mechanism to eventually open up China's tightly controlled
capital account, economists involved in the plan said.
The baby step marks further progress in China's cautious but
broad drive for financial reform, which aims to make the yuan
freely convertible as early as 2015 and, further down the road,
a global currency on par with the dollar.
The Qianhai Economic Zone is still a barren stretch of
reclaimed land not due for completion until 2020, but it adds to
a growing list of initiatives driven by Beijing's stated goal of
moving towards capital account convertibility.
A news conference by China's economic planning agency in
Hong Kong on Friday is expected to give more details of the
project.
The plan would build on other efforts to increase yuan use
overseas, including a trade settlement programme that has
contributed to a thriving offshore yuan market in Hong Kong.
"This is a logical next step of the ongoing capital account
opening and yuan internationalisation," said Wei Yao, China
economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"A lot of developments this year show that China is indeed
sincerely committed to reforms and opening up."
BABY STEPS
By creating a specific corner of China buffered from the
rest of the mainland to test out reforms, Beijing would be
following a model it has used in the past, including the
creation of Shenzhen as the country's first special economic
zone in 1980 to try out broader reforms that were later rolled
out across the country.
"(The government) will proactively conduct an experiment in
exploring convertibility under the capital account in Shenzhen's
Qianhai zone," Wang Zhongwei, deputy director of the Information
Office of the State Council, the country's cabinet, told
reporters in Hong Kong, one day ahead of a visit to the
territory by Chinese President Hu Jintao.
Wang also repeated statements issued a day earlier through
the Xinhua news agency that China would spur further development
of Hong Kong's offshore yuan market as part of a new package of
policies for the former British colony ahead the 15th
anniversary of its return to China.
Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing Ltd, adding to this
week's announcements on closer Hong Kong ties with the mainland,
said on Thursday that it was forming a joint venture with the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to develop financial
products and services.
Some economists involved in the Qianhai project said the
efforts to facilitate money flows to and from Hong Kong would
include allowing companies in both places to borrow funds
directly from banks across the border.
"This is something we'll only be experimenting with in
Qianhai. And it is far from a full opening up of China's capital
account," said Liu Dongmin, a senior researcher at the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing who helped to draft the
Qianhai plan.
But he added that such moves to open channels for the flow
of yuan back into China would be a key step in making the yuan a
global currency.
Another economist at a top government think-tank involved in
preparing the plan, who declined to be named, said the Qianhai
project was a local-level financial innovation.
"We still don't have a timetable on full yuan
convertibility," he said.
China has been steadily expanding the role played by Hong
Kong in internationalising the yuan, but this has been
constrained in part by limitations on bringing yuan held
offshore back onto the mainland.
Beijing has taken several steps in recent months to
gradually free up the flow of money in and out of the country.
Regulators in March extended to the whole country a pilot
programme allowing companies in certain cities and provinces to
settle trade in yuan, and have expanded a scheme that lets
foreign institutional investors put money into China's capital
markets.
Regulations on two-way flows of yuan between Hong Kong and
the mainland have also been eased, allowing Chinese companies
that issue "dim sum" offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong to
repatriate and reinvest the proceeds as they see fit.
Policy makers have also widened the currency's onshore
intraday trading band to 1 percent from 0.5 percent, increasing
its sensitivity to market forces that move foreign currencies.