DEALTALK-Weaker yuan seen taking some sizzle from red hot China M&A activity

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* Yuan's surprise plunge could make Chinese buyers less
aggressive
* China appetite for overseas assets to grow despite weaker
yuan
* Chinese M&A activity has soared, on pace for record in
2015
By Elzio Barreto and Pamela Barbaglia
HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 17 A few hours after
China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd raised its offer and
entered exclusive talks to buy Irish aircraft leasing firm
Avolon Holdings Ltd, China shocked global markets with
an unexpected yuan devaluation.
The move, which last week saw the Chinese currency plunging
almost 4 percent against the U.S. dollar in the space of two
days, makes overseas mergers and acquisitions more expensive in
local currency terms for Chinese buyers.
Bankers say the yuan's weakness could make Chinese suitors
less aggressive when bidding for foreign targets but won't stop
companies such as Bohai Leasing from pursuing these assets as
they seek to diversify risk in light of a slowdown at home.
"The world is becoming more and more specialized and if
you're not able to buy outside your terrain, you'll be at a
disadvantage," said Bharat Bhise, CEO of Bravia Capital, which
advised Bohai Leasing on the $2.64 billion bid for Avolon.
"The benefits are so much higher, that a small (price)
increase isn't going to make a difference."
Like other companies with global ambitions, big players such
as ChemChina, Fosun International or Bohai Leasing
have funding reserves in U.S. dollars and euros for foreign
takeovers, bankers and industry players say.
These companies, which sometimes enter currency hedging
agreements when announcing a deal, are also being encouraged by
China's government to continue to purchase assets abroad.
"Our strategy hasn't changed as we have access to multiple
capital sources," said a director at a Chinese conglomerate that
was recently involved in a number of large overseas takeovers.
"Currency exchange is only one of many factors to take into
account when you negotiate a deal overseas: I don't think
Chinese firms will put their M&A plans on ice," said the
executive, who could not discuss the strategy publicly.
China deal activity has soared in 2015, with the value of
announced mergers involving Chinese companies reaching $409
billion through the second week of August, on pace to smash a
record $451.3 billion in 2014, Thomson Reuters data show.
Outbound acquisitions by Chinese companies jumped 78 percent
from the same period last year, nearly half of them in Europe.
Among the larger deals were the purchase of a controlling
stake in Pirelli by ChemChina, a deal that values the
Italian tyre maker $8 billion, and the $2.8 billion takeover of
Philips's LED light components business by fund GO
Scale Capital.
"They had a go-out policy for the last 10 years to encourage
Chinese companies to diversify overseas and to look at acquiring
companies and assets," said Wells Fargo's International Group
head Richard Yorke, was previously president and CEO of HSBC
Bank (China).
LESS AGGRESSIVE
Even though the weaker yuan is not going to stop altogether
China's outbound march, the devaluation will affect the capacity
of some suitors to fully engage in a bidding war.
For instance, buyers Anbang and Fosun, which are looking to
buy Portugal's Novo Banco, may lose some edge to outbid rivals
in the deal, estimated at more than $4.4 billion.
"Anbang and Fosun have made binding offers, so the sale is
not compromised by the devaluation," said a bank analyst in
Lisbon, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
"What it might affect is their capacity to sweeten the bids
further."
Despite initial global markets jitters, China's central bank
appears to have put a floor under the yuan and the move could
help the economy down the road, improving the outlook for deals.
"If anything, it probably provides a measure of confidence
the government is using different levers to stabilize the
situation and make China more competitive," said Oliver Stratton
at consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal.
($1 = 0.9027 euros)
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE, Andrei Khalip in LISBON, Matt Miller in BEIJING;
Editing by Lisa Jucca)