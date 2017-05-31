Online tutor Yuanfudao raises $120 mln from Warburg Pincus, Tencent

HONG KONG May 31 Chinese online tutoring
company Yuanfudao said on Wednesday it raised $120 million from
private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings
, putting it among a raft of unicorns valued at more
than $1 billion in the world's second largest economy.
Warburg Pincus led the funding round, which also had
Tencent, China's biggest social network and a previous backer of
Yuanfudao, among investors, Yuanfudao said in a statement. It
did not say how much of a stake Warburg Pincus and Tencent got
for the cash infusion.
The Beijing-based company offers live tutoring to over 160
million students that use its mobile apps, with about 1 million
of them paying users, Yuanfudao added.
Previous backers of Yuanfudao also include venture capital
firms IDG Capital and Matrix Partners China.
A $1 billion valuation for technology startups used to be so
rare, venture capital investors used the term unicorn to
describe them. The number of unicorns has soared in recent years
as institutional investors poured billions of dollars looking
for the next Alibaba Group Holding or Facebook Inc
.
There were 197 unicorns around the world, according to
research firm CB Insights, with 47 of them from China, the
second-most after the 104 from the United States.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)