HK's Yue Yuen says Vietnam production suspended on Wednesday

HONG KONG May 14 Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings
Ltd, the manufacturer of footwear for Nike Inc
, Adidas and other international leisure
brands, said it had suspended production in Vietnam on Wednesday
amid anti-China protests over a territorial dispute between the
two countries.
Jerry Shum, head of investor relations at Yue Yuen in Hong
Kong, said it was not immediately clear when production would
resume, adding that the disruption on Wednesday would not have
any significant impact on its operations for now.
Yue Yuen is controlled by Taiwan-listed Pou Chen Corp
.
($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree; Editing by xxx)