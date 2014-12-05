China's Zhengzhou exchange to start night trading in cotton, sugar

| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 5 China's Zhengzhou commodity
exchange will launch evening trading from next week for products
including cotton, sugar and rapemeal, potentially increasing
liquidity to the market and opening up arbitrage opportunities
for traders.
The new trading hours, from 9 pm until 11.30 pm, will begin
on Dec. 12, said a statement from the exchange.
The extended hours mean traders can trade for a short period
while other exchanges such as New York's Intercontinental
Exchange (ICE), home to the benchmark cotton futures
market, are also open.
"It's good for guys doing arbitrage. They have some overlap
time with ICE," said a trade source in China.
China, the world's top consumer of a raft of commodities
ranging from cotton to soybeans, has rolled out a series of
futures contracts in recent years, aiming to establish them as
benchmarks in the international market.
Zhengzhou's move comes a few months before ICE launches five
new futures contracts - including cotton and sugar - on its
Singapore bourse, stepping up competition among the world's
futures exchanges.
Dalian Commodity Exchange will this week trial overnight
trade in iron ore futures.
Zhengzhou's new trading hours also apply to methyl alcohol
and PTA, the key ingredient in synthetic fibre polyester.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)