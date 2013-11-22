版本:
BRIEF-China Auto Logistics enters into used car business

Nov 22 China Auto Logistics Inc : * Enters into used car business, joint venture cooperation framework agreement

contingent upon successful acquisition of Tianjin airport international

automall * Says acquisition is currently still in negotiations * In event both transactions are completed, shisheng would hold 40% interest in

jv through zhonghe,which would be unit of shisheng * Unit signed agreement with car king used car trading,tianjin zhonghe auto

sales service and hezhong international development * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
