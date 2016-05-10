版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 07:00 BJT

TABLE-Chinese banks top debt underwriting league table

HONG KONG, May 11 Chinese banks have for the
first time captured the top five positions in Asian debt capital
market underwriting ranking, according to Thomson Reuters data.
      2016 RANKING TO DATE             PROCEEDS     2015 RANKING
                                     (in $ blns)  
 1. Bank of China Ltd                       21.1               4
 2. China Construction Bank                 20.9               6
 3. Industrial & Comm Bank China            20.6               3
 4. CITIC                                   20.2               7
 5. Agricultural Bank of China              19.4              13
 6. Bank of Communications Co               17.4              11
 7. HSBC Holdings PLC                       16.0               1
 8. Guotai Junan Securities                 15.5              37
 9. Citigroup                               13.7               2
 10. China Securities Co Ltd                12.7              26
 Source: Thomson Reuters data

 (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Denny Thomas; Editing by Will
Waterman)

