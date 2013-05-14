版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二

REFILE-BRIEF-China Ceramics reports Q1 adj loss per share of $0.04

May 14 China Ceramics Co Ltd : * Announces first quarter 2013 financial results * Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 excluding items * Q1 loss per share $0.04 * Q1 revenue fell 59.9 percent to RMB 149.2 million * Says Q1 revenue $24 million * As of March 31, 2013, the company's backlog of orders for delivery in April

and May of 2013 is about $20.3 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
