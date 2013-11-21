China Cinda sets price range on up to $2.45 bln in HK IPO - IFR

HONG KONG Nov 21 China Cinda Asset Management
Corp, one of four companies set up in the late 1990s to manage
the country's bad loans, plans to raise about $2.45 billion in a
Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday.
The company is offering 5.3 billion shares in a range of
HK$3.00 to HK$3.58 each, putting the total deal at HK$18.97
billion ($2.45 billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse
, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS
were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO,
IFR reported previously.
($1=7.7518 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto)