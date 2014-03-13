版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-China Citic Bank has separately teamed up with Tencent and Alibaba on internet finance services

March 13 China Citic Bank

* says has separately teamed up with Tencent and Alibaba (China) on internet finance services Source text in Chinese:Further company coverage:
