HOW TO PLAY IT: Targeting China's consumers as growth slows

NEW YORK, March 6 It's one of the few places where slowing growth could be a good thing.

Chinese officials cut the country's 2012 target growth rate on Monday to 7.5 percent, the lowest in 8 years. The country's premier called "expanding consumer demand" one of his priorities for the upcoming year. The move comes after a decade in which building vast infrastructure projects and boosting the country's exports took center stage in the Chinese economy.

A slowdown in the world's second-largest economy may put the global stock market's current rally on hold for now. But building the consumer base in China should benefit things ranging from mobile phone carriers to frontier markets.

Here are suggestions on how to play China's slowing growth rate:

TARGETING THE CHINESE CONSUMER

China could be moving on to a new stage of its economy, in which consumer companies fare better than its now-established manufacturing base.

"What we're looking for is slower growth but higher profitability. That's the next big transition in China," said Edmund Harris, a portfolio manager at Guinness Atkinson Asset Management who runs the $180 million Guinness Atkinson China and Hong Kong Fund. The fund has returned an annualized 13.1 percent over the last 10 years.

China's new focus on the consumer is necessary for its industrialization efforts and economy to become self-sustaining, Harris said. Consumer spending makes up about 35 percent of the country's gross domestic product, down from about 50 percent in 1990. By comparison, consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of the U.S. economy.

Harris is investing in companies that will target the masses. Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, which makes up 3.5 percent of his stock fund's assets, builds smaller cars that are affordable for consumers purchasing a car for the first time. Sohu.com Inc, another pick, operates a popular network of Internet sites, including gaming and social networking.

China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile phone operator, is one of Harris's largest holdings at about 4 percent of assets.

"This is a Chinese company that is a pretty good proxy for a population that is getting wealthier," he said, noting China Mobile is using mobile phones for voice, web and data services. The company also offers a 3.9 percent yield.

Global companies that make basic consumer products could also benefit. "Chinese consumers will continue buying products from big brand name multinational companies because they have a reputation for quality," said Paul Dietrich, director of global research at Washington Wealth Management. He thinks that companies like Coca-Cola Co, McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc will continue to expand in the country.

He's especially bullish on global auto companies like General Motors Co that are increasing market share in China. "What's going to save the American auto industry is China," he said.

The $950 million Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF is one option for investors who want to take a broader bet on the consumer sector. Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola and Philip Morris International Inc make up nearly a third of the fund's assets. The fund costs 19 cents per $100 invested and yields 2.3 percent.

WATCH COMMODITY EXPOSURE

China's new emphasis on its consumers may slow down the global commodity market. That's because demand is expected to drop for items like cement, steel and natural resources.

"This is going to take some steam out of the 10-year bull market in commodities and directly impact those economies that are the most commodity-driven," said Jim Kee, chief economist at South Texas Money Management.

Instead of directly shorting the oil or steel market, Kee said that investors should consider reducing their exposures to Canada and Australia, which are major commodity producers. Canada's TSX index, for instance, is slanted toward resource producers like Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Teck Resources Ltd.

But oil may be one commodity that continues to gain. Dietrich, from Washington Wealth Management, is betting that the growth of China's domestic auto market will continue to push gasoline prices higher worldwide.

"Gas usage is going to hold steady in the U.S. for the next 20 years because our demographics are modestly increasing. But if you look at Asia and parts of Latin America, it's just going to go up at a very steep incline," he said.

At 10 times earnings, Exxon Mobil Corp is one inexpensive way to make a long-term bet on the oil market. But investors who want to make a short-term bet should consider an exchange-traded fund like the PowerShares DB Oil fund, which tracks spot prices. The fund costs 75 cents per $100 invested.

MANUFACTURING SPILLOVER

So-called frontier markets also could benefit from China's new emphasis on its consumers, but investors should prepare for volatility.

"We're already seeing talk about low-skill, high-production operations moving to Vietnam and Bangladesh," said Jerry Webman, chief economist at Oppenheimer Funds.

Vietnam's main index rose about 20 percent this year after falling 27 percent last year. The Market Vectors Vietnam ETF offers one option to play the market. The fund, which costs 76 cents per $100 invested, is up 31.7 percent so far this year. It fell 44 percent last year.