China dairy group to seek approval for up to $1 bln HK IPO-IFR

BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.01
* The Westaim Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter results
HONG KONG Aug 27 Chinese dairy company Liaoning Huishan Dairy Group plans to seek approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday for an up to $1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
Huishan Dairy, as the largest producer of dairy products in northeast China is known, could start pre-marketing the deal on Monday if it gets the go-ahead from the exchange for the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS were hired to lead the IPO, IFR said.
* The Westaim Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter results
NEW YORK, March 30 The sell-off of municipal bonds tied to the bankruptcy filing of Westinghouse Electric Co paused on Thursday as investors reconsidered concerns on the likelihood that construction of four U.S. nuclear power plants hit by billions in cost overruns will be completed.
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.