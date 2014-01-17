RRJ-backed China diaper maker plans $300mln Hong Kong listing-IFR

HONG KONG Jan 17 China diaper maker AAB Group,
backed by Asia private equity firm RRJ Capital, is seeking to
raise up to $300 million in a Hong Kong stock market listing,
IFR reported on Friday.
AAB, which is expected to benefit from a relaxation in
China's one-child policy, plans to list the company as early as
the first quarter, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
The relaxation in Zhejiang province came into effect on
Friday, and allows couples to have a second child if just one of
the parents is an only child, IFR said.
RRJ Capital, founded by former Goldman Sachs banker
and Hopu dealmaker Richard Ong, invested $80 million in AAB in
2011 with Hong Kong listed CK Life Sciences International
Holdings Ltd.
The private equity firm could make three to four times its
initial investment, a source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Bank of America, RaffAello Capital and UBS AG
are managing the share listing, IFR said.
AAB was not immediately available to comment. RRJ declined
to comment.