BRIEF-China Distance Education sees FY 2014 revenue $85.7 million to $90.7 million

Nov 20 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd : * Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 * Q4 revenue rose 61.7 percent to $27.1 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $85.7 million to $90.7 million * Sees Q1 2014 revenue $15.8 million to $16.9 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue up about 20 to 27 percent * Sees Q1 2014 revenue up about 22 to 30 percent * Qtrly income per ads $0.266