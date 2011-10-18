Boeing says no sign of more Chinese cancellations for Dreamliner

BEIJING Oct 18 U.S. aircraft-maker Boeing Co
said on Tuesday there was no sign of further
cancellations of Chinese orders for its Dreamliner 787 after
China Eastern Airlines Corp's decision to scrap 24
orders.
"The other committed Chinese airlines remain committed to
the 787," the company said in a statement in Beijing.
"The 787 is the right choice for these airlines'
international expansion for a number of reasons, including
unmatched passenger experience, fuel efficiency and
environmental performance."
