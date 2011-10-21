CORRECTED(OCT 14)-UPDATE 1-ChinaEDU investors recommend board members

(Rewrites Oct 14 story and adds second paragraph to clarify source is ChinaEDU committee, not ChinaEDU Corp)

Oct 14 A group of ChinaEDU Corp investors in a filing recommended the company increase the size of its board, and named potential nominees as additional members to the board and submitted their resumes.

Investors, Aegir Parties, Lake Union Parties and the Columbia Pacific Parties, formed the ChinaEDU Value Realization Committee, and hold about 26 percent of ChinaEDU's outstanding ordinary shares in the form of American depository shares.

The investors also recommended that the educational service provider engage a financial advisor to help evaluate potential strategic transactions.

The group of investors continue to investigate potential buyers for the company, which is valued at about $96 million and provides services to online degree programs of Chinese universities.

The investors have had conversations with interested potential acquirers.