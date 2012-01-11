UPDATE 1-ChinaEdu promotes COO to chief executive

Jan 11 Education services provider
ChinaEDU Corp, which is under pressure from some
shareholders to explore a sale of the company, promoted its
Chief Operating Officer Shawn Ding as its new chief executive
effective immediately.
ChinaEDU, which provides services to online degree programs
of Chinese universities, said its former CEO Julia Huang will
remain as its chairman.
A group of ChinaEDU's investors, which holds about 26
percent of the company's outstanding ordinary shares in the form
of American Depositary Shares, had sought a sale of the company,
and said it did not approve of ChinaEDU's certain growth
strategies.
ChinaEDU had appointed a new CFO in November.