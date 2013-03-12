China Everbright Bank to issue up to 12 bln shares in HK listing

SHANGHAI, March 12 Shanghai-listed China
Everbright Bank Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will issue
up to 12 billion shares in a Hong Kong listing, confirming an
IFR report that the mid-sized lender is pushing ahead with its
planned $2 billion share offering.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last week that
the bank had revived plans for the listing after shelving it
first in 2011 and then again in 2012.
The bank said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on
Tuesday that its board had decided to now push ahead with the
listing.
Everbright is looking to raise at least $2 billion through
the listing in the second quarter of 2013, IFR said, citing
sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp
(CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as
joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP
Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan
and Shenyin Wangguo Securities, IFR said.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Greg Mahlich)