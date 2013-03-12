China Everbright Bank to issue up to 12 bln shares in HK listing

SHANGHAI, March 12 Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will issue up to 12 billion shares in a Hong Kong listing, confirming an IFR report that the mid-sized lender is pushing ahead with its planned $2 billion share offering.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last week that the bank had revived plans for the listing after shelving it first in 2011 and then again in 2012.

The bank said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday that its board had decided to now push ahead with the listing.

Everbright is looking to raise at least $2 billion through the listing in the second quarter of 2013, IFR said, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Shenyin Wangguo Securities, IFR said. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Greg Mahlich)