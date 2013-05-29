China Everbright Bank files for up to $2 bln HK listing - IFR

HONG KONG May 29 Shanghai-listed China
Everbright Bank Co Ltd has filed an application for
a Hong Kong share sale of about $2 billion, IFR reported on
Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
The bank, which shelved plans for a Hong Kong listing in
2011 and in 2012, is looking to complete the deal in July,
depending on market conditions, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
China Everbright Capital, China International Capital Corp
(CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as
joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners with BNP
Paribas, BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan
and Shenyin Wangguo Securities.