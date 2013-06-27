China Fishery says to start arbitration against Veramar

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital for transport services unit
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
SINGAPORE, June 27 China Fishery Group Ltd said on Thursday it intends to start arbitration proceedings against Veramar Azul in Peru over the latter's failure to transfer a call option that will let the Singapore-listed firm raise its stake in Copeinca ASA.
China Fishery said the arbitration against Veramar will not affect its takeover offer for Copeinca, which is Peru's second-largest fishing company.
China Fishery said in a stock exchange filing it effectively controls 65.26 percent of Copeinca shares, not including the call option shares from Veramar.
* Cleantech Solutions International regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.