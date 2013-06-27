China Fishery says to start arbitration against Veramar

SINGAPORE, June 27 China Fishery Group Ltd said on Thursday it intends to start arbitration proceedings against Veramar Azul in Peru over the latter's failure to transfer a call option that will let the Singapore-listed firm raise its stake in Copeinca ASA.

China Fishery said the arbitration against Veramar will not affect its takeover offer for Copeinca, which is Peru's second-largest fishing company.

China Fishery said in a stock exchange filing it effectively controls 65.26 percent of Copeinca shares, not including the call option shares from Veramar.