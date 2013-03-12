China Galaxy adds 13 banks to group managing $1.5 bln Hong Kong IPO-IFR

HONG KONG, March 12 China Galaxy Securities has
added 13 banks to the group helping arrange a planned initial
public offering of up to $1.5 billion in Hong Kong, IFR reported
on Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
The new mandates come in addition to those by China Galaxy
International, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which
had previously been hired to manage the transaction, putting the
total number of banks in the deal at 16, reported IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication. The deal is expected to be completed in
May.
China Galaxy, the country's seventh largest brokerage, added
Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
Citigroup, ABC International and BoCom International to
the new roster, among others.
That would put the number of underwriters near the record 17
hired by People's Insurance Company (Group) of China
for its $3.5 billion IPO in December.