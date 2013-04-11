UPDATE 1-China Galaxy, Sinopec get the nod for Hong Kong IPOs

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, April 11 Brokerage China Galaxy Securities and the engineering unit of China's Sinopec Group, Asia's largest oil refiner, both got approvals from the Hong Kong stock exchange for their initial public share offers on Thursday, adding $3.5 billion to the total that could be raised in the city in the second quarter.
Sinopec Engineering (Group) plans to start pre-marketing its share offer for up to $2 billion on April 18 with a view to launching the deal on May 6, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans. The offering is scheduled to be priced on May 16, it added.
Meanwhile China Galaxy, the country's seventh-largest brokerage, is seeking up to $1.5 billion and is set to start pre-marketing on April 22, IFR said.
China Galaxy added 13 banks last month to the group helping arrange the planned IPO, putting the total number involved at 16, near the record 17 hired by People's Insurance Company (Group) of China for its $3.5 billion IPO in December.
The two deals will go head to head for investors' attention, indicating a pick-up in activity after IPO volumes in Asia ex-Japan plunged 56 percent to $3.3 billion in the first quarter, making it the worst start to a year for new share listings since the first quarter of 2009.
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.