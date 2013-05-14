China Galaxy narrows price range on up to $1.1 billion IPO-IFR

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
HONG KONG May 14 State-owned China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd narrowed the indicative price range on its up to $1.1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The company changed the range to HK$5.28-5.43 per share, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company launched the deal on May 6, with an indicative range of HK$4.99 to HK$6.77 per share.
China Galaxy Securities is offering 1.5 billion new shares in a primary offering, while its controlling shareholder, Galaxy Financial Holdings, is selling 67.7 million existing shares.
At the narrower range, the IPO will be worth as much as HK$8.51 billion ($1.1 billion), compared with up to $1.4 billion in the broader range. The final pricing will be determined after books are closed on Wednesday.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.