China's Galaxy Sec prices IPO near bottom to raise $1.1 bln -source

HONG KONG May 15 State-owned China Galaxy
Securities Co Ltd priced its initial public offering at the
lower end of the indicative price range, raising $1.1 billion, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
In Hong Kong's largest IPO in almost six months, China's
seventh-largest brokerage sold 1.57 billion shares at HK$5.30
each, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly
on the matter.
The company launched the deal on May 6, with an indicative
range of HK$4.99 to HK$6.77 per share. On Tuesday it narrowed
the range to HK$5.28-5.43 per share.
China Galaxy Securities offered 1.5 billion new shares in a
primary offering, while its controlling shareholder, Galaxy
Financial Holdings, sold 67.7 million existing shares.
The offering was the largest in Hong Kong since People's
Insurance Company (Group) of China went public in late
November with a $3.6 billion IPO. It will be surpassed on
Thursday, when Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd
prices its up to $2.2 billion IPO.
The company secured commitments for $360 million worth of
shares from seven investors including Malaysia's sovereign
wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, insurers AIA Group
and Sino Life Insurance, and a unit of Sinopec Group.
China Galaxy said it will use most of the IPO proceeds to
expand its margin financing and securities lending business,
with a portion also of the funds also going towards growing the
securities trading business.
ABC International, China Galaxy International, Goldman Sachs
, JPMorgan and Nomura were hired as joint
global coordinators of the IPO, with another 16 banks also
acting as joint bookrunners. The record number of underwriters
is a sign of lean times for Asia's once booming stock issuance
industry.
The banks stand to earn as much as $33 million in fees for
managing the IPO, equivalent to a 2 percent underwriting
commission and a 1 percent incentive fee paid to certain
underwriters, according to the IPO prospectus.