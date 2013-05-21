版本:
2013年 5月 21日

China Galaxy jumps in gray market, ahead of Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG May 21 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd soared as much as 8.3 percent in gray market trading on Tuesday, signaling expectations the Chinese state-owned brokerage will climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

China Galaxy shares changed hands at HK$5.70 in late afternoon and rose as high as HK$5.74, up from the IPO price of HK$5.30 ($0.68), according to PhillipMart, the pre-market trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong. The stock traded at HK$5.64, up 6.4 percent, at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform.

Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.

China Galaxy Securities priced its $1.1 billion IPO near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$4.99-HK$6.77 per share last week. The offering was the second biggest in Hong Kong this year, behind Sinopec Engineering's $1.8 billion listing, also last week.
