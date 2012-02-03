China Gas says employees oppose Sinopec takeover

HONG KONG Feb 3 China Gas Holdings Ltd
said on Friday nearly a fifth of its about 20,000
employees oppose a $2.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from
rival ENN Energy and state giant Sinopec Corp
.
China Gas Holdings, a piped gas distributor, said its board
had received letters late last month signed by almost 4,000
employees, some of whom are also shareholders of China Gas,
expressing their opposition.
"The letters express the employees' concerns regarding the
potential detrimental impact of the offer on the operations of
the company and on the competition in, and development of, the
gas industry," China Gas said in a filing with the Hong Kong
bourse.
China Gas, which has about 20,000 employees, said in
December that the cash bid of HK$3.5 per share from Sinopec and
ENN was "wholly unsolicited" and "opportunistic". It said the
indicative bid failed to reflect the fundamental value of the
company.
Shares of China Gas ended at HK$3.67 per share on Friday,
indicating investors believed Sinopec and ENN will have to raise
their bid if they want China Gas shareholders to back its
acquisition.
Sinopec, China's second-largest oil and gas company and
Asia's largest refiner, holds a minor stake in China Gas.
Other holders include SK Holdings Co Ltd, Gail
India Ltd and Oman Oil Co.
The battle for China Gas intensified last month as South
Korea's SK Holdings tightened its grip on the takeover target,
boosting its stake in China Gas to 12.24 percent and said it
planned to buy an additional $104 million worth of its shares.
Buying China Gas will give the acquirer access to China's
largest portfolio of natural gas projects. The firm has piped
gas operations in 151 cities and more than 100 compressed
natural gas stations.
Gross profit in the six months ended September jumped 32
percent to HK$1.62 billion ($208 million).
In its stock exchange filing on Friday, China Gas said the
letters from the employees "praise the board and senior
management of the company for having achieved record financial
results and state the employees' belief that the existing
management is best placed to manage the company effectively."
Sinopec and ENN were not immediately available for comments.
Sinopec Corp Chairman Fu Chengyu has said the energy giant's
joint bid for China Gas would be positive for the target
company.
"ENN is a professional city gas distributor and Sinopec is a
company with energy security. Cooperation by these two companies
will add value to its shareholders," Fu said in December.