ENN shareholders approve joint offer for China Gas - exec

HONG KONG, July 6 Chinese city gas distributor
ENN Energy Holdings' shareholders have approved the
firm's proposed HK$3.50-per-share joint offer with Sinopec
for rival gas supplier China Gas Holdings,
an ENN executive said on Friday, paving the way for them to
launch a formal offer.
"According to preliminary calculation, the proposal has won
extremely strong support from shareholders," ENN CFO Wilson
Cheng told reporters after a meeting of ENN shareholders to vote
on the proposed offer.
In December, Sinopec and ENN made a
conditional cash offer of about $2.2 billion for China Gas,
making it the first unsolicited takeover bid in Hong Kong.
China Gas rejected the offer, saying it failed to reflect
the true value of the company, and its share price has since
traded consistently above the offer price as some of its key
shareholders jostled to raise their stakes in the company.
Sinopec and ENN have yet to secure necessary Chinese
regulatory approval before moving ahead with a formal offer.