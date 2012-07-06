UPDATE 2-ENN shareholders approve joint offer for China Gas - exec

* ENN, Sinopec expected to extend offer period
* China Gas shares trading above offer price of
HK$3.50/share
* China Gas has piped gas operations in 151 cities
HONG KONG, July 6 Shareholders of Chinese city
gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings have approved its
proposed $2.2 billion joint offer with Sinopec for
rival China Gas Holdings, an ENN executive said on
Friday, paving the way for them to launch a formal offer.
Buying China Gas would give Sinopec and ENN access to the
country's largest portfolio of natural gas distribution
projects. China Gas, which has piped gas operations in 151
cities, reported a 52 percent increase in net profit for the
fiscal year ended March on strong sales.
"According to preliminary calculation, the proposal has won
extremely strong support from shareholders," ENN CFO Wilson
Cheng told reporters after a meeting of ENN shareholders to vote
on the proposed offer.
A detailed announcement will be made shortly, Cheng added.
An approval of the offer is in line with market expectation.
ENN Chairman Wang Yusuo and his family, who hold about 31
percent of the company, back the offer and that had made it
relatively easy for ENN to secure the shareholder approval.
In December, Sinopec and ENN made a
conditional cash offer of HK$3.50 per share for China Gas,
making it the first unsolicited takeover bid in Hong Kong.
China Gas rejected the offer, saying it failed to reflect
the true value of the company, and its share price has since
traded consistently above the offer price as some of its key
shareholders jostled to raise their stakes in the company.
The stock was at HK$3.91 apiece in mid-afternoon trade on
Friday.
Cheng declined to comment when asked by reporters whether
Sinopec and ENN plan to raise their offer.
The ENN/Sinopec consortium, which had already extended its
offer period twice, set July 6 as the "long stop date", meaning
if the pre-conditions - including winning necessary regulatory
approval - set out in the indicative proposals are not met by
that date, the group can drop the offer.
But the consortium is likely to further extend the offer
period, according to sources familiar with Sinopec's strategy.
Sinopec and ENN have yet to announce whether they plan to do so.
The China Gas battle has become complicated after Beijing
Enterprises Group (BJEG), parent of utility Beijing Enterprises
Holding Ltd, started buying shares in the target
company. Last week, BJEG raised its stake to 18 percent, paying
between HK$3.68 and HK$4.00 a share.
For the Sinopec/ENN consortium, getting control of China Gas
is an uphill task as about 51 percent of its shares are now
controlled by BJEG and two other investors, a tie-up between
London-listed Fortune Oil and Liu Minghui, former
managing director of China Gas, and a unit of South Korea's SK
Group.
China, the world's second-biggest economy, is moving to
double the share of gas in its overall energy supply to more
than 8 percent by 2015, when consumption is forecast to reach
260 billion cubic metres (bcm). By 2030, use of the
less-polluting fuel will hit 500 bcm, about what the European
Union consumes today, according to industry forecasts.