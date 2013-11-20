版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-China Goldcorp enters into LOI with International Explorers & Prospectors in respect of a proposed qualifying transaction

Nov 20 China Goldcorp Ltd : * Press release - China Goldcorp enters into letter of intent with

international explorers & prospectors inc. in respect of a proposed

qualifying transaction * Says co & IEP will complete a transaction that will result in a reverse

take-over of China Goldcorp by the shareholders of IEP * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
