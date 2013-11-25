UPDATE 1-Chinalco out of race for Glencore's Las Bambas mine

* Chinese buyer had been expected, Minmetals now ahead
* Las Bambas is one of largest mines in Xstrata's project
portfolio
* Construction cost expected to be around $5.9 billion
HONG KONG/LONDON, Nov 25 Chinalco, the
largest aluminium producer in China, has dropped out of the race
for Glencore Xstrata's $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper
mine in Peru, leaving Minmetals as the front-runner, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Commodities trader Glencore agreed this year to sell Las
Bambas to secure approval from China's competition authorities
for its takeover of miner Xstrata because Beijing feared the
merged group would have too much power over the copper market.
A Chinese buyer has been considered a virtual certainty
since Las Bambas was put on the block, given the deep pockets of
the country's state-owned enterprises and China's hunger for
copper - it is already the world's top consumer of the metal.
Leading Western miners, by contrast, are under pressure from
investors after ambitious boom-time deals soured and have moved
way from complex multibillion-dollar projects such as Las
Bambas, one of the largest copper mines to be sold in recent
years.
China had also been expected to annoint a preferred bidder -
its usual practice - rather than allow Minmetals and Chinalco to
submit competing final offers.
"It's not a reflection on Chinalco per se; Minmetals won the
lobbying. The NDRC (China's National Development and Reform
Commission) had to make a decision to anoint a favoured bidder.
They weren't going to allow two binding bids," one of the
sources said.
Chinalco Mining and MMG - the Hong Kong-listed
offshore arm of China Minmetals Corp which is bidding - declined
to comment. Glencore also declined to comment.
Chinalco is already present in Peru with its Toromocho
copper mine, but MMG was seen as having more experience of
integrating large Western businesses, the sources said.
MMG is bidding alongside CITIC group and other smaller
partners, though the final line-up is still unclear. Chinalco is
not expected to be among the minority partners, though changes
are possible before binding bids are submitted.
There are also non-Chinese suitors who could submit binding
offers, the sources said, potentially including mid-tier Western
miners such as Newmont Mining. Newmont, which has
indicated that it wants to increase its copper presence, has
declined to comment on whether or not it is competing.
DECISION LOOMS
Second-round bids for Las Bambas are due next month, several
of the sources said. That would be weeks later than previously
indicated, meaning that Glencore misses its own target of
agreeing a sale this year. However, it would still be well
within the September 2014 deadline decreed by China's
competition authorities.
Initial bids for Las Bambas came in around the $6 billion
mark last month, including the sum invested in construction so
far - close to analysts' estimates of the mine's value. In a
research note published in May, Nomura analysts put the end-2014
value at about $6.2 billion.
By the time a sale is agreed, Glencore Xstrata estimates
that it will have spent $3.3 billion on Las Bambas. It has
estimated the total construction cost will be $5.9 billion.
Las Bambas, one of the largest mines in Xstrata's project
portfolio, is due to begin production in 2015. It is expected to
produce more than 450,000 tonnes of copper a year in its first
five years and 300,000 tonnes a year thereafter.