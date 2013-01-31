Chinalco unit drops 11 pct in HK debut after $400 mln IPO

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29
HONG KONG Jan 31 Chinalco Mining Corp International, a unit of China's top aluminium group Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), fell as much as 11.4 percent on its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, a week after pricing its $400 million initial public offering near the mid-point of an indicative range.
Shares in the company fell to HK$1.55 in early trading, compared with a 0.1 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng index.
The Chinalco unit priced the IPO last week at HK$1.75 per share, after marketing it in a range of HK$1.52 to HK$1.91.
BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley were joint global coordinators, with CCB International, China International Capital Corp (CICC), HSBC and Standard Chartered Plc also acting as joint bookrunners for the IPO.
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 A unit of General Motors Co has reached a deal with port operator Terminal Puerto Rosario to import cars to Argentina, moving the U.S. automaker a step closer to exporting from its nearby plant, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.