BRIEF-China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Q3 loss $0.07/share

Nov 20 China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd : * My reports third quarter 2013 unaudited results; signs 296mw of new orders

during quarter; total new orders for first nine months exceeds 1.0gw * Q3 loss per share $0.07 * Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to RMB 960.8 million * Qtrly revenue rose 22 percent to $157.0 million * Says as of September 30, 2013, the company's order backlog amounted to 2.4gw