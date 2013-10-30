China Mobile flags 4G on website, stokes iPhone speculation

| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 30 China Mobile has put
an advert for the faster 4G mobile network on its website,
raising expectations that a long-awaited distribution deal
between the world's largest mobile carrier and Apple Inc
may be announced as early as next week.
China Mobile's website, on its main page, displayed a
cartoon tornado alongside the words "the invasion of 4G" and the
dates "Nov. 9-11" ().
The banner links to a page showing two images of smartphones
that resemble iPhones, with the caption: "Special discounts for
new handsets? The newest? The biggest discounts?"
China Mobile said it had no further details and Apple
officials in China declined to comment about the advertisement.
November 11, or Singles' Day, is the busiest shopping day of
the year in China. Last year it generated $4 billion in online
sales alone, according to the retail consultants McKinsey Global
Institute.
Both companies are poised to gain from a distribution deal.
China Mobile, the only carrier in China that is not offering
iPhones, has been aggressively investing to set up a faster 4G
network that would allow the smartphones to function at their
best.
A deal with Apple could be the key to enticing customers and
fending of stiff competition from China Unicom (Hong Kong)
and China Telecom Corp.
Apple may also see a boost to earnings, which showed
lacklustre growth of just 6 percent in China, the world's
biggest mobile phone market.
Apple has spent years trying to ink a deal with China
Mobile, with numerous visits to the state-owned carrier's
Beijing headquarters and repeated insistence that the Chinese
market is crucial to the company.
China's government is expected to grant 4G licenses by the
end of the year. The latest iPhones, the 5S and the 5C, have
already been approved by the Chinese authorities for use on
these faster networks.