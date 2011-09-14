UPDATE 2-Clearwire, China Mobile team up on 4G

* Clearwire in pact with China Mobile
(Adds executive quote, background)
Sept 14 China Mobile Communications Corp and
Clearwire Corp CLWR.O have teamed up to develop high-speed
mobile devices and infrastructure, potentially giving the
cash-strapped U.S. 4G operator a technological boost.
Shares of Clearwire closed up 7 percent at $2.73 after the
news as investors bet that Clearwire's collaboration with China
Mobile, the world's biggest wireless operator, decreased the
risks around Clearwire's future technology choice.
Under their agreement China Mobile will work on chipsets
and devices for TD-LTE, a 4G wireless technology, that both
companies are planning on using.
Clearwire announced in August it was looking for almost $1
billion in funding to help upgrade its network with Long Term
Evolution (LTE) -- an emerging high-speed technology. TD-LTE is
a variant on that standard. [ID:nN1E7721OG]
It's upgrading to this technology partly because its
current network is based on WiMax, a technology that has not
been embraced by the world's biggest service providers. This
has made the development of WiMax devices more expensive than
cellphones running on more popular technologies.
Chief Financial Officer Hope Cochran said that while the
company was looking at a lot of options for how to raise new
funding, vendor financing was likely to be the easiest option.
This could involve a credit agreement with a network
equipment maker involved in the company's network upgrade.
Cochran said during a webcast of an investor conference, that
vendor financing would be just a "piece of the puzzle."
The company is also looking at options such as debt, which
Cochran conceded is "expensive" right now, and an equity
investment with a strategic partner.
Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), the majority owner of Clearwire,
has held talks with cable partners about supporting their
loss-making Clearwire wireless venture in the face of
increasing competition from bigger rivals, sources have said.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan in LA and Sinead Carew in New York,
Editing by Dave Zimmerman, Bernard Orr)