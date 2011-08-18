China Mobile says has held talks with Steve Jobs on iPhone

HONG KONG Aug 18 China Mobile Ltd ,
the world's biggest mobile operator, has met with Apple Inc
Chief Executive Steve Jobs several times on introducing
an iPhone based on its network standard.
The operator already had 7.44 million iPhone users on its
network even though it did not sell the smartphone through its
retail network, China Mobile executives said at a news
conference after the release of its first-half earnings.
China Mobile operates a 3G mobile network based on its
home-grown TDSCDMA standard, which Apple currently does not
support. iPhone users on China Mobile's network do not have
access to 3G download speeds.
