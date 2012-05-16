China Mobile chairman says actively talking to Apple

HONG KONG May 16 China Mobile, the
world's biggest carrier by subscribers and the only Chinese
operator that does not officially carry the iPhone, is actively
negotiating with Apple Inc on the issue, its chairman
said on Wednesday.
"We've been actively talking to Apple on how we can
cooperate," China Mobile Chairman Xi Guohua, who assumed the
post in March, told a shareholders' meeting.
He made the comments in response to a question about when
China Mobile would clinch a contract with Apple for the iPhone.
China Mobile shares are up about 13 percent this year,
outperforming the Hang Seng Index's about 5 percent rise.
The carrier said subscribers in March rose to 667.20 million
- more than twice the population of the United States -
including 59.56 million 3G subscribers.